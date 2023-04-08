Cool and rainy start to our Saturday ahead of a cloudy afternoon

The rainy conditions that we have been experiencing over the past few days are continuing into the start of our Saturday morning with widespread showers across the area. Thankfully, these will clear out as the day goes on, leaving behind cloudy skies as we head into this afternoon and evening. This will keep us cool as we go throughout the day. Early morning temperatures are in the lower 50s and will only warm up to a high of around 63 for this afternoon. This is almost 10 degrees cooler than our average temperature for this time of year which is 73 degrees.
Tonight we will cool off even more with low temperatures dipping down into the upper 40s as we wake up tomorrow morning. We will have partly cloudy skies for most of tomorrow morning with more sunshine breaking through in the afternoon. Although we will be dry on Easter Sunday, the ground will likely still be soggy from all of the rain we have seen over the past few days. Keep that in mind if you plan on hunting any eggs tomorrow as your shoes may become pretty muddy after running around in the grass. Tomorrow's high is warmer than today's, reaching around 70 degrees by 3pm.
High pressure builds into the area for the start of next week with mostly sunny skies lasting until our next low pressure system arrives Friday. Temperatures will gradually climb as the week goes on, starting off in the low 70s for Monday but reaching up to 80 by Friday. That being said, low temperatures will remain in the lower 50s to upper 40s throughout the week so you may have to dress for two seasons, wearing layers in the morning and shedding them for the afternoon.