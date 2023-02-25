Cool and cloudy start to our Saturday

Temperatures will be in the low to mid 50s as you head out the door on this Saturday morning. We are starting off mostly cloudy with a few spots seeing some isolated showers. Rain chances will stick with us and increase as we go throughout the day. The afternoon high for today is going to be around 62 degrees. Tonight will be very similar to last night in that the temperature will not decrease by much.
The low will be around 52 degrees as we wake up tomorrow morning. This is thanks to the fact that the dense cloud cover that we see today will stick around overnight preventing us from losing as much heat as we would if the sky was clear. Tomorrow afternoon will be a warm one with a high of 74 degrees. While Sunday will be mostly cloudy, we are not expecting it to be as rainy as today. Going forward into next week, we will continue to see a similar weather pattern with highs reaching into the mid 70s and rain coming and going.