Cool and Cloudy conditions in store for Sunday

This morning is starting off with temperatures in the mid to upper 40s and mostly cloudy skies. It is also a breezy morning, with winds coming in from the north at around 10mph. Cloud cover is only expected to increase as the day goes on, keeping our temperatures well below the average for this time of year. Our high for this afternoon is only 61 degrees as opposed to our usual temperature of around 76 degrees.
Along with all of this increasing cloud cover, some models also show the possibility for very light showers to occur in our southernmost counties this evening from around 5 to 9pm. That being said, most of us are expected to remain dry throughout the entire day and any rain that does occur will not be very heavy or long lasting at all.
Cloud cover will clear out overnight and allow more cooling to occur, bringing the low for tomorrow morning down to around 41 degrees. The bright side is that tomorrow will also see much more sunshine than today with a high in the upper 60s. The next chance for rain will move in late on Tuesday and come and go for the next several days as multiple weak frontal systems move across out area. Temperatures are not expected to warm back into the 70s until Thursday.