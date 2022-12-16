Colder temperatures prevail as we head towards our weekend

We certainly were spoiled yesterday with our cooler temperatures and clear skies in the wake of the front that had passed. We saw our high in the low 50s, and throughout the overnight hours temperatures dropped to around freezing.
These same sunny conditions are going to stick around with us through our Friday due to a high pressure hanging out in our area. It will be another cooler day for us with high temperatures rising yet again to the low 50s. It's not inconceivable that some of our northern counties could remain in the upper 40s by the end of the afternoon. Our lows for this evening will now dip into the sub freezing category for most of us in the upper 20s.
The weekend looks to be a lot drier as this high pressure system lingers. We may see a few passing clouds, but they should not impede that sunshine too much. Make sure to pack a jacket as temperatures will be a little below average in the upper 40's. Low temperatures overnight will drop to the mid to upper 20's. This will be the perfect time to get some last minute Christmas shopping in before Christmas next week.
Before Christmas comes to town, we may see a few chances of some isolated showers in the early portion of our work week. High temperatures remain close to average or a little bit below sitting in the upper 40's, low 50's. Low temperatures are going to be in the upper 20's to around freezing in the low 30's.