Colder temperatures move back into our area

The effects of the cold front moving through yesterday are being felt in our temperatures today. Going to be starting out in the mid 30s and we will only be rising into the low to mid 40s. Wind gusts and wind chill will also play a factor dropping those temperatures a few degrees and making it feel even colder. A few snowflakes are expected to fall in a few spots throughout the day, but no accumulation is expected as the temperatures will remain above freezing.
With high pressure moving in behind the front, our weekend looks to be dominated with drier air. Those cold temperatures aren't going anywhere as we will wake up Saturday morning to temperatures below freezing in the upper 20s, but will warm up into the upper 40s to low 50s. Sunday will have similar conditions with morning lows in the upper 20s and an afternoon high temperature in the mid 50s.
Our next chance for rain arrives on Monday heading into Tuesday. This is not expected to reach severe limits. The next severe weather chance will come later on in the week and is right now expected to hit on Wednesday night heading into Thursday. Confidence on timing will increase as the date gets closer.