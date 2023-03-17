Colder temperatures are in store for our area on Saturday and Sunday

Freeze watches and freeze warnings are in effect for our viewing area over the next few nights. This means that one should take all the steps to avoid plants (along with all the other precautions for pets, pipes and people) from being left outside during this time period.
We have seen a frontal system move through our area last night and today. This has given our area some rain and thunderstorms. We have only seen a few areas of heavier rainfall at times. All of the severe weather has stayed to our west and south over the last few days.
Once the frontal system has moved to our east this evening, we will see some Canadian high pressure move into our area to dominate our weather for the next several days. This will keep our area on the dry and cool side during this time period. We will see some more of the overnight lows that will drop off down into the 20s and lower 30s. We will once again see some risk to the pets, pipes, people and plants continue for several days.
However, we do see a little bit of a warm up by the middle portions of next week. We also do see another chance for some rain and maybe some thunderstorms at times, due to another frontal system moving into our area.