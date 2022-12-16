Cold temperatures and drier conditions persist into the weekend

Another cold evening in store for us. Clouds begin to linger into the area as the evening progresses, but should still be dry as we head overnight. Low temperatures are going to drop below freezing into the upper 20's.
Early morning frost will be prominent for our weekend. Make sure to turn the heat on as high temperatures will remain below average only reaching the mid to upper 40's. Overnight low temperatures will also continue to drop below freezing in the mid to upper 20's. A few passing clouds could move through, but they should not impede that sunshine too much. The weekend will remain dry throughout due to high pressure still sticking around. Take advantage of these conditions and get that Christmas shopping done.
Rain will return at the early part of our work week as a few isolated showers may develop. High temperatures attempt to get closer to average for this time of year in the upper 40's, low 50's. Low temperatures are going to remain right around freezing in the low 30's.
Heading into our Christmas weekend, Santa brings an arctic blast to town. By the end of our work week, we could be having temperatures drop into the teens!