...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM
CST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi,
Southeast Missouri and West Tennessee.

* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 9 AM CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Cold start to the day with clouds and rain moving in for the afternoon and evening

  Updated
Rain moves in for the evening and overnight
January 24, 2023

Tuesday morning started out cold and clear. Temperatures for many around freezing so make sure you dress in layers. We will start the day with some sunshine. By later portions of our day and into the night we will see some rain and even some isolated thunderstorms back due to some more low pressure moving back into our area. Most, if not all of the severe thunderstorms will stay well to the south of our area during this time period. However, a brief hefty thunderstorm or two cannot be ruled out of the question.

We will see more high pressure build back into our area as we go into our Wednesday and into later portions of this work week. We will see the skies clear out once again due to this high pressure. We will see most of our temperatures, both for the daytime highs and for the overnight low temperatures stay a bit on the chilly side.

More low pressure will move back into our weather forecast for this weekend. This will give our area some more chances for some rain and some more of the isolated thunderstorms at times. Once again, a few of the isolated thunderstorms will be briefly on the hefty side at times during this time period. By early next week more high pressure and more of the clearing skies will be the story for our area. Temperatures will remain on the chilly side for the most part, however not too far from where we should be for this time of the year.

