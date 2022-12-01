Cold start to the day with a chilly afternoon

High pressure is back into controlling our weather forecast across our area once again. This dominance will linger in our area well through our day today. Temperatures are chilly for the afternoon, only in the low 50s for most.
By Thursday night and into our Friday we will see some more low pressure and some fronts move back into our area. This will mean more chances for some rain and isolated thunderstorms will be back into our weather forecast. Most of the rain Friday will be some lighter showers through the day for mostly just the northern half of the area. More widespread rain into the early Saturday morning.
These bits and pieces of low pressure will linger in our weather forecast all the way into our next work week, hence we will keep the chances for some showers and thunderstorms in our weather forecast through early next week. Make sure to keep the rain gear handy. Into next work week temperatures will be a little warmer as well.