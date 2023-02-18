Cold start to our Saturday before warming trend begins for next week

The sky is mostly clear this morning, a stark contrast to the stormy conditions that we saw a couple of days ago. This is thanks to high pressure that has moved into the region following a cold front. We can also thank the high pressure for these cold temperatures with the morning starting out in the mid to upper 20s across our viewing area. Since this is below freezing, anyone heading out early this morning should build extra time into their commute for scraping the frost off of their windshields.
Fortunately, these freezing temperatures will not stick around for long. We will warm up quite a bit as the day goes on. By this afternoon we will be seeing a high temperature of around 54 degrees. Along with the temperature, cloud cover will also be increasing throughout the day. The sky will remain cloudy overnight which will prevent the temperatures from dipping back down below freezing. Tomorrow morning's low will be around 36 degrees. We will see another large increase in temperature for tomorrow afternoon with the high being 63.
Dry conditions will also stick around throughout the weekend as high pressure continues to dominate our area into Monday night. This is when we will see our next chance for rain. After that, a few low pressure systems will move across the area over the next several days bringing with them plenty of rainfall and possibly even some thunderstorms. Of course, details will be refined as we get closer to the time so stay tuned for more information on next week's weather conditions.