Cold Saturday with a Mix of Sun and Clouds

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO
11 AM CDT SUNDAY...

* WHAT...For the first Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures
as low as 29 degrees expected. For the second Freeze Warning,
sub-freezing temperatures as low as 21 degrees expected.

* WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, Southeast Missouri and West
Tennessee.

* WHEN...For the first Freeze Warning, now until 9 AM CDT
Saturday. For the second Freeze Warning, from 10 PM Saturday to
11 AM CDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO
11 AM CDT SUNDAY...

* WHAT...For the first Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures
as low as 29 degrees expected. For the second Freeze Warning,
sub-freezing temperatures as low as 21 degrees expected.

* WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, Southeast Missouri and West
Tennessee.

* WHEN...For the first Freeze Warning, now until 9 AM CDT
Saturday. For the second Freeze Warning, from 10 PM Saturday to
11 AM CDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

Cold Saturday with a Mix of Sun and Clouds

  • 0
Breezy Conditions for the Afternoon

March 18th, 2023

Freeze watches and freeze warnings are in effect for our viewing area over the next few nights. This means that one should take all the steps to avoid plants (along with all the other precautions for pets, pipes and people) from being left outside during this time period as we will all be experiencing temperatures near or below freezing.

Canadian high pressure will be moving into our area into Saturday to dominate our weather for the next several days. This will keep our area on the dry and cool side during this time period. Highs for Saturday and Sunday stay well below average with highs into the low 50s for Saturday and only into the mid 40s on Sunday.

We will see some more of the overnight lows that will drop off down into the 20s and lower 30s all the way into the early portions of our next work week. We will once again see some risk to the pets, pipes, people and plants.

However, we do see a little bit of a warm up by the middle portions of next week. We also do see another chance for some rain and maybe some thunderstorms at times, due to another frontal system moving into our area late next week.

Recommended for you