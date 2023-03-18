Cold Saturday with a Mix of Sun and Clouds

Freeze watches and freeze warnings are in effect for our viewing area over the next few nights. This means that one should take all the steps to avoid plants (along with all the other precautions for pets, pipes and people) from being left outside during this time period as we will all be experiencing temperatures near or below freezing.
Canadian high pressure will be moving into our area into Saturday to dominate our weather for the next several days. This will keep our area on the dry and cool side during this time period. Highs for Saturday and Sunday stay well below average with highs into the low 50s for Saturday and only into the mid 40s on Sunday.
We will see some more of the overnight lows that will drop off down into the 20s and lower 30s all the way into the early portions of our next work week. We will once again see some risk to the pets, pipes, people and plants.
However, we do see a little bit of a warm up by the middle portions of next week. We also do see another chance for some rain and maybe some thunderstorms at times, due to another frontal system moving into our area late next week.