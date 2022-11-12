Cold Mornings Ahead for the End of our Weekend and Start of our new Work Week

Saturday evening temps will fall into the upper 30s then into the low 30s by 11. Winds will be from the north/north west anywhere from 5 to 10 mph making it feel more like the low 30s and upper 20s. Definitely an evening to have your coat.
The effects of the front will really be seen in the overnight lows. Heading overnight into our Sunday morning, low temperatures will drop into the upper 20's causing frost concerns. Make sure to bring pets and plants inside before heading to bed. Temperatures for Sunday afternoon will be into the upper 40s, low 50s.
These conditions will remain prominent into our work week with high temperatures not exceeding the 50's and overnight lows sitting in the 20's and 30's. A much colder week ahead for us.
We will see more chances for some showers and maybe even an isolated thunderstorm on Monday night and into our Tuesday morning. This will mostly be an overnight event. Once again, nothing major is expected in our area with this. Frozen precipitation will be possible for our neighbors up north.
