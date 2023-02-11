Although the past several days have been warm and dry thanks to high pressure dominating our area, low pressure has moved back into our area for Saturday bringing with it rain and cooler temperatures. We will start off with cloudy skies and temperatures in the upper 30s. The afternoon highs are only expected to reach into the upper 40s as rain chances move into our area around noon and increase throughout the day. While areas to our east will be getting snowfall from this system, the vast majority of precipitation falling in our area will be liquid. Heading into overnight, the rain is expected to head out of our region with high pressure and clear skies returning for our Sunday. Lows will start off in the mid to lower 30s on Sunday, but we are expected to warm back up into the upper 50s for our afternoon highs. Looking ahead to the next work week, it is looking to be a warm one with active weather. We will start Monday off with sunny skies and temperatures in the low 60s, but rain chances move back in by Tuesday. Wednesday night into Thursday is looking to be our next chance for some possible severe weather. More details about timing and impacts will come as we get closer to the time of this system moving in.
Cold and rainy conditions for Saturday before sunshine returns on Sunday
Annea Scales
Weekend Meteorologist
Annea Scales is from New Albany, Mississippi. She's currently a student at Mississippi State University.
