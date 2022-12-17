Cold and dry temperatures continue as high pressure dominates the weekend forecast

The pattern of colder weather continues as we wake up on our Saturday morning with temperatures in the mid 30's. This means that early morning frost will be prominent throughout our weekend, so you will want to add extra time to your morning routine. We begin our morning with more enhanced cloud cover, but as the day progresses we will see a lot more sunshine return. Highs for this afternoon are colder than we saw yesterday in the mid 40s, which is well below average for this time of year.
A high pressure is building in from the west, which will make the rest of the weekend dry. The forecast will see the reintroduction of rain soon, so take advantage of these conditions and get that Christmas shopping done.
This aforementioned rain will return Monday as a small disturbance approaches. Any rainfall with this system will be minimal and only result in a few isolated showers. At this time our high temperatures will attempt to get closer to average for this time of year in the upper 40's, low 50's. However, our low temperatures are going to remain right around freezing.
By next Thursday into Friday, Santa brings an arctic blast to town. By the end of the upcoming week our highs will be in the upper 20s to low 30s, with our lows in the teens! We also will see wind chill finally playing into our forecast, so these low temperatures could begin to feel like the single digits. Although we are still chilly early this week, enjoy the "warmer" temperatures now, and prepare your pipes and your furnaces for the freezing temperatures on the way.