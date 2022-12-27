 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Black Ice and Slippery Conditions Possible Tonight as Moisture
on Roadways Refreezes...

A cold front will sweep through the region tonight resulting in
light snow showers contributing to wet roadways. Temperatures
behind the front will fall into the low to mid 20s. Wet roadways
will likely refreeze forming areas of black ice, mostly likely on
untreated secondary roads, bridges, and overpasses. Travelers
should remain alert for rapidly changing road conditions.
Temperatures are not expected to rise above freezing until late
tomorrow morning.

Cold and cloudy this morning but the sun will come out for the afternoon

  • Updated
  
Some of the clouds break apart and we could see sunshine by the afternoon
Maxuser

December 27, 2022

Early this morning we are still seeing freezing conditions and some road concerns for northern parts of Mississippi and Alabama. Some roads are still icy for your early morning commute, so be careful if you are in those far northern counties.

We will see high pressure briefly dominate our weather forecast for a few days as we go through today and tomorrow. This will keep our area on the dry, sunny side and we will see temperatures gradually warm up for both the daytime highs and for the overnight lows.

We will see some more low pressure move back into our area as we go into the later portion of this work week and into the weekend and into early next week. This will bring back into our area some milder temperatures for our daytime highs and for our overnight lows. This will also give our area a good chance for some patchy areas of rainfall, along with some possibilities of some scattered thunderstorms at times. We could even at times see some of our rainfall on the heavy side and some of our thunderstorms on the hefty side.

