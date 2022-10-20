Cold and clear but temperatures are starting to warm up

We saw temperatures drop once again to the upper 20s low 30s this morning. Plenty of clear skies but maybe a passing cloud for the early hours. By afternoon, high temperatures reached the middle 60s.
Friday once again starts in the 30s and low 40s with high temperatures reaching the mid-70s under almost completely sunny skies. Saturday starts in the upper 40s with high temperatures reaching the upper 70s with a couple of passing clouds. By Sunday we start in the low 50s with high temperatures reaching the upper 70s with increasing clouds.
Next week rain chances start to increase by late Monday night and into Tuesday. There could be some thunderstorms associated with a Front moving into the area, but at this point, our projections are a little spread out on the timing.
The temperatures should start the week in the upper 70s for highs and mid-50s for lows but could get a bit cooler by the middle part of the week. Stay tuned because we expect this forecast to change.
