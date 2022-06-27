Cloudy start to the work week with cooler temperatures

The cold front that pushed through yesterday will still be tracking through the area as we head into your Monday. This will keep increased cloud cover and a few rain chances in the forecast for Monday. Mostly through the southern half of the area is where we could see more clouds and some rain today, most will stay dry. Also, it will help to drop temperatures back into the upper-80s and low-90s at least for a good portion of the upcoming week. Not exactly cool, but still an improvement from what we have experienced recently.
Tuesday will be mostly sunny and dry with temperatures warming to the low 90s. Rain chances are back in the forecast for mid-week and increase as we head into the weekend. Highs will also be staying in the low 90s and lows by late week will be back in the 70s. Rain chances continue into the weekend right now it is not a complete wash out but make sure to keep updated if you have any outdoor plans.
