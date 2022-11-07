Cloudy start to the week with some sunshine for the afternoon

Happy Monday! Temperatures for the afternoon warm to the low 80s. We will see the clouds break apart for most into the afternoon. Warmer weather will stick with us for the early half of our work week. Temperatures warm to the low 80s on Tuesday.
By mid week highs will fall into the mid 70s and decrease as we head into the weekend. Mostly sunny and clear conditions will be the story all week long. Temperatures for much of the week will be in the mid to low 70s. Still warmer than average.
If you are ready for sweater weather, get excited because a cold front is set to arrive Friday and into the weekend which will bring in chilly Canadian air. This system will not be bringing any precipitation along with it, however it will be bringing those colder temperatures, dropping our highs to the mid-50s for Saturday and Sunday and bringing some freezing temperatures for the mornings.
