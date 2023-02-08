Cloudy start to the day with some strong to severe storms tonight

Started off the morning cloudy and warm. We will see chances for some isolated to widely scattered showers in our area today. Most won't see any of the rain until the evening though. Temperatures warm to the upper 60s and low 70s.

The rain and thunderstorms gradually take over our area on this evening due to low pressure. We will see the potential for some strong to severe thunderstorms at times on this evening and into our night. All forms of severe weather are possible and a few places in north Mississippi under a level 3 risk. Most of the activity will clear out of our area on our Thursday morning as more in the ways of high pressure builds into our area.

Thursday morning some clouds and showers still possible. Most of the day will be dry with clearing skies. Temperatures warm into the low 60s.

We will see another weak front in our area on our Friday night and into our Saturday. This may just give us a few isolated areas of precipitation. Beyond that small chance it looks to be that high pressure will dominate our weather forecast through the weekend.

We will see more low pressure build into our area early next week. That may also give our area more chances for some showers at times. All in all, temperatures will stay on the mild side over the next few days. However, we will see the temperatures drop off a bit below where we should be for this time of the year for the weekend due to the passage of a cold front on Friday night and into our Saturday.