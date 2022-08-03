Cloudy start to the day with a little bit of sunshine and showers later today

Starting off this morning we are seeing overcast skies. Some will clear through the day and we are left with muggy weather. Due to the heating of the day some storm may fire up this afternoon. Otherwise, we will some sunshine in our area and most of the high temperatures reach to the upper 80s to middle 90s.
This will continue to be the weather story for most of the rest of the week and as we go into the upcoming weekend. Do not be surprised at times that we could see some brief heavy rainfall and some isolated stronger thunderstorms in the mix of things at times. Do not be surprised that we could see a thunderstorm or two get a little on the hefty side at times.
We will see mostly seasonable weather as the story when it comes to the temperatures. Most of the high temperatures will be in the upper 80s to middle 90s, except for some of the rain cooled areas. Most of the overnight low temperatures will be in the lower to middle 70s.
