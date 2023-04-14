Cloudy start to the day but we will see some sun later today

We will see a few showers linger into our morning, however all in all we will see the skies gradually clear as the low pressure gradually moves out of our area. This will allow high pressure to briefly build into our area as we go into late Friday afternoon and into the overnight hours. Temperatures today climb to the mid 70s.
We will see a cold front move into our area as we go into our Saturday. This will bring back into our weather forecast some more chances for some showers and thunderstorms by later Saturday afternoon and into the overnight. Some storms could be strong to severe, all forms of severe weather are possible but the main threats are hail and wind.
Most of the activity will clear out of our area on Sunday. We will see high pressure build into our area on Sunday. We will see high pressure dominate our weather forecast well into the next work week. We will see good weather conditions for most of that time period. Temperatures down the line will be on the nice side with most of the high temperatures in the 70s and 80s, along with lower humidity values.