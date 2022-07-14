Cloudy start to the day but we will see more sunshine later and possibly a few showers

We will see mostly sunny skies with a few clouds for the afternoon. A few showers and storms are possible for the afternoon but most will stay dry. Temperatures reach the lower to middle 90s by Thursday afternoon.
For the most part, it looks like Friday will be dry with temperatures starting in the low 70s, reaching the lower to middle 90s by afternoon. And dry conditions will also be sticking around for our Saturday, with highs staying in the mid 90s. It will be a nice weekend just warm and sunny for the most part.
Rain chances get a little better by later Sunday and Monday of next week, with some projections looking halfway decent with yet another front coming into the area. Unfortunately, high temperatures should likely be a little above normal for this time of year throughout almost the entire forecast period.
Follow WTVA Weather on social media - Follow on Twitter | Follow on Facebook
Download the WTVA Weather app - iOS version | Android version
Sign up for WeatherCall - Open this link
List of storm shelters - Open this link
Closings - Open this link
What’s the difference between a Tornado Watch and a Tornado Warning? - Open this link
Safe and unsafe places in severe weather - Open this link