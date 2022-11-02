Cloudy start to the day but we will see more sunshine by the afternoon

High pressure for the most part will continue to dominate our weather forecast across our area for the next several days. This morning we are starting off with some clouds but they are already on their way out. So we will see mostly sunny skies today which is going to be nice if you are not quite ready to say goodbye to the nice warm weather just yet. Temperatures today warm into the upper 70s and for the rest of the work week we are the same, upper 70s and some low 80s.
We will see a chance for some showers and thunderstorms at times for our upcoming weekend. This could move in as early as early Saturday and continue through some of Sunday. A few of the areas of rainfall may be on the heavy side at times briefly, along with a slight chance of a stronger thunderstorm or two during this time period.
Follow WTVA Weather on social media - Follow on Twitter | Follow on Facebook
Download the WTVA Weather app - iOS version | Android version
Sign up for WeatherCall - Open this link
List of storm shelters - Open this link
Closings - Open this link
What’s the difference between a Tornado Watch and a Tornado Warning? - Open this link
Safe and unsafe places in severe weather - Open this link