Cloudy but still warm today with a few more rain chances for Wednesday

We started the morning off mild temperatures in the 40s with clouds increasing. We will see another bit of low pressure move into our area on our Tuesday afternoon and evening. The afternoon will be nice and warm again in the mid 60s.
This will bring our area some more of the good chances for some showers and thunderstorms at times as we go through our Wednesday, Wednesday night and into our Thursday. We will see some potential for some stronger thunderstorms at times as we go into our Wednesday and into Wednesday night. Most locations are under a level 2 severe weather risk now and all modes of severe weather will be possible. As we go into
Thursday, we will see the low pressure move out of our area and we will see more high pressure move back into our area. This will clear out our skies. We will see temperatures cool off just a bit during this time period as we see some of the Canadian air move back into our area due to the high pressure.