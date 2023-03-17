Cloudy and cooler weather for most of the day

We started off with rainy weather for early Friday morning. You will need the rain gear, extra layers, and some extra time as you head out because of some slick roads. Temperatures are started off in the upper 50s.. Temperatures will end up in the upper 40s and low 50s and breezy weather, so that will make it feel even cooler.
The rain chances clear out around mid day and by mid to late afternoon some of the clouds clear. We will see high pressure move back in for the weekend and we will see more sunshine. And we will see much cooler weather. Morning time temperatures will be around and below freezing, and afternoons will only get into the 40s and 50s. We have freeze warnings and watches for Saturday night/Sunday morning.
Monday is the first day of Spring and we are not feeling like spring... Temperatures only get to the mid 50s. We are staying dry through the first half of next work week, but rain chances move back in by late next week as we start to warm up.