Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY
MORNING...
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM SATURDAY TO 11 AM CDT
SUNDAY...

* WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low
as 25 expected. For the Freeze Watch, sub-freezing temperatures
as low as 32 possible.

* WHERE...Tishomingo, Prentiss, Lafayette, Union, Pontotoc, Lee
MS and Itawamba Counties.

* WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, from 10 PM Saturday to 11 AM
CDT Sunday. For the Freeze Watch, from late tonight through
Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

Cloudy and cooler weather for most of the day

  • Updated
March 17, 2023

We started off with rainy weather for early Friday morning. You will need the rain gear, extra layers, and some extra time as you head out because of some slick roads. Temperatures are started off in the upper 50s.. Temperatures will end up in the upper 40s and low 50s and breezy weather, so that will make it feel even cooler.

The rain chances clear out around mid day and by mid to late afternoon some of the clouds clear. We will see high pressure move back in for the weekend and we will see more sunshine. And we will see much cooler weather. Morning time temperatures will be around and below freezing, and afternoons will only get into the 40s and 50s. We have freeze warnings and watches for Saturday night/Sunday morning. 

Freeze warnings and watches for Saturday night/Sunday morning

Monday is the first day of Spring and we are not feeling like spring... Temperatures only get to the mid 50s. We are staying dry through the first half of next work week, but rain chances move back in by late next week as we start to warm up.

