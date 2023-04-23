Clouds Stick Around this Evening but Clear Out for Monday

Clouds have stuck around throughout the day, but we have remained dry overall. These same conditions will continue into this evening with a chance for light rain for our southern counties. Clouds clear out overnight heading into the start of the week. The main concern will be much cooler conditions that will fall over our area. The northernmost part of our area right along the Tennessee state line is currently under a Frost Advisory as temperatures may drop into the mid to upper 30s. The rest of us will have temperatures in the low 40s.
Cold temperatures don't stick around for long once the sun comes up Monday as temperatures will quickly rise into the mid 60s. Sky conditions will remain mostly clear throughout the day once the early morning clouds clear out. Take advantage of the final day of dry air before rain chances pick up the rest of the week.
Clouds increase throughout the day on Tuesday with rain expected to move in overnight heading into Wednesday. Temperatures for Tuesday will be slightly warmer than Monday, but still well below average for this time of year.
For the rest of the week, temperatures will steadily rise into the low 70s by next weekend. Rain chances are expected for multiple days this week as multiple frontal systems push through our area. For now, we are expecting these to remain below severe limits and be nice spring showers for our area, but we will continue to update you on timing and impacts as we get closer.