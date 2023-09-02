Clouds stick around overnight with isolated showers possible

Cloudy skies highlighted our afternoon which made the football games so much more enjoyable. Temperatures were held in the upper 80s this afternoon and will get even cooler heading into the evening. We can expect it to drop all the way into the low 70s, with a few of us into the upper 60s. Clouds aren't going anywhere either as we go overnight.
Sunday sees mostly cloudy skies again remaining in our area. A few isolated showers are expected in the morning for a couple of us, but most areas remain dry. Temperatures will rise into the upper 80s, but if cloud cover is similar to today, then some of us may not get out of the mid 80s. The afternoon should remain mostly dry despite the gloomy looking skies.
High pressure builds back into our area to start our work week. This means that temperatures will start to rise into the low 90s, but drier air is expected to move in. We still may see a brief isolated shower in the afternoon, but the majority of us will stay dry through the duration of the start of the week.