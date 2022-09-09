Clouds move back today and bring rain into the weekend

As we go through the day, a front will continue to push in. This front will move back northward and some low pressure will join it. This combo will give our area some more good chances for some rain and thunderstorms as we go into our afternoon and all the way through the upcoming weekend. Rain could impact some of those high school and college football games so make sure to have that rain gear handy.
There will be the potential once again for some heavy rainfall at time and some hefty thunderstorms at times with this weather set up. The main culprit for the hefty thunderstorms will be in the form of some strong and gusty winds at times. We are cooler because the clouds and rain keep temperatures down.
Through the weekend afternoon temperatures will only warm to the mid 80s. Most of the activity will gradually clear out of our area by Sunday night and into our Monday. This will be due to the passage of another cold front. This cold front will dry us out and may bring into our area a little bit of a taste of fall during our late Summer, as some overnight lows will be well down into the 50s, so get out early in the morning next work week and enjoy because those afternoon temperatures will climb back into the low 90s.
