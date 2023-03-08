Clouds move back in with rain chances for the rest of the week

The rain is back for Wednesday .. We started off mostly dry for the morning with rain chances become more widespread around late morning/lunchtime today. We will see some of the rainfall on the briefly heavy side at times.
Rain continues for Thursday and some of the storms on Thursday could get strong to severe as we have a level one risk for our area; most of what we will see is wind and possible that we get some small hail.
Overnight Thursday and into Friday we still have rain. Into Friday afternoon we will start to dry out. Temperatures get to the upper 60s. Saturday starts off dry with some sun. Temperatures will be slightly cooler for the weekend, in the low 60s. We could see some stronger storms over portions of our area as we go into our Sunday and Sunday evening as well.