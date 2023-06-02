Cloud cover and isolated showers on Friday morning

Friday is starting off with calm conditions and temperatures in the upper 60s across most of Northeast Mississippi. These will warm up quickly after the sun comes up, with our afternoon high for today reaching into the lower 90s.
Along with these high temperatures, we are expecting to see isolated showers and thunderstorms pop up in the afternoon as they typically do during the early summer. While some of these may be hefty at times, they are expected to be short lived and below severe levels. This type of weather pattern, with afternoon showers, high temps in the 90s, and lows in the upper 60s, is expected to continue for this weekend and throughout the next week.
Well outside of our viewing area, we are tracking tropical depression number two of this hurricane season which officially began yesterday. While the storm is currently just below tropical storm wind speeds, it is expected to strengthen into a tropical storm sometime today. Thankfully, it is not headed towards our area.