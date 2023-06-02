 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Cloud cover and isolated showers on Friday morning

  • 0
Friday 5am forecast

Friday 5am forecast

 Friday is starting off with calm conditions and temperatures in the upper 60s across most of Northeast Mississippi. These will warm up quickly after the sun comes up, with our afternoon high for today reaching into the lower 90s.

Along with these high temperatures, we are expecting to see isolated showers and thunderstorms pop up in the afternoon as they typically do during the early summer. While some of these may be hefty at times, they are expected to be short lived and below severe levels. This type of weather pattern, with afternoon showers, high temps in the 90s, and lows in the upper 60s, is expected to continue for this weekend and throughout the next week.

Well outside of our viewing area, we are tracking tropical depression number two of this hurricane season which officially began yesterday. While the storm is currently just below tropical storm wind speeds, it is expected to strengthen into a tropical storm sometime today. Thankfully, it is not headed towards our area.

Weekend Meteorologist

Annea Scales is from New Albany, Mississippi. She's currently a student at Mississippi State University.

Recommended for you