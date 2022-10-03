Clear, sunny skies to start a new work week

This trend of sunshine and around average temps will continue into our work week. Today was another chilly start to the day with lows in the low 50s. We are starting off the new workweek with lots of clear skies and sunshine. We will see very little if any clouds again today. The afternoon will be nice with highs once again into the low 80s. These are the days you might want a jacket early in the morning but are able to shed it by mid morning if you are in the sun.
High temperatures will stay in the low 80's then reach the mid 80's by mid-week. Low temperatures will be in the low to mid 50's. Sunshine and dry weather will be a constant factor as we go about our week. Friday and into our weekend we will see a cold front come into our area. With this front, we will remain dry but temperatures will take a hit. Highs going into the weekend will peak in the mid 70's. Morning time lows will dip down into the mid 40s for the upcoming weekend.
