Clear sunny skies through the next few days

High pressure sticks around into the start of our work week. That means dry and sunny conditions will be prominent in our area. Temperatures will be a little warmer into the afternoon rising into the low to mid 70s. Winds will still be gusty anywhere from 10-15 mph.
Those same dry and sunny conditions will be consistent through the entire start of our week through Wednesday. Along with that, high temperatures will steadily rise into the low 80s by the midweek. Low temperatures will rise as well into the upper 50s.
Rain moves back into our forecast towards the back end of our work week with another cold front passing through our area. This could bring us some chances of strong to severe storms late Friday. On top of that, temperatures cool off into next weekend after the cold front passes.