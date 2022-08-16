Clear start to the day with showers and storms for the afternoon

We will continue to see some isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms as the rule over the next several days. Some of the rain may be briefly on the heavy side at times. Some of the thunderstorms will be on the briefly hefty side at times.
Otherwise, we will see variable cloudiness as the rule. All of this will be due to a cold front that will become stationary in our area. Highest rain chances will be Wednesday with a small chances of a severe storm. We will see the aforementioned front have a little bit of an effect on our area temperatures over the next several days.
We will be a bit on the cooler side for the daytime highs and for the overnight low over the next several days. Temperatures start to warm back into the upper 80s and low 90s into the weekend as we will see relatively drier weather. More rain moves back in late Sunday and into Monday, cooling temperatures off again.
