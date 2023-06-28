Clear skies and dry conditions Wednesday morning ahead of showers and high temperatures

Conditions are calm as we head out the door early on this Wednesday morning. Temperatures are starting off in the upper 60s to lower 70s with mostly cloudy skies. This will clear out later in the morning before isolated showers and thunderstorms begin to move down from the north. A few of these could potentially become hefty at times, producing heavy rainfall and small hail, but most models project these moving in as weak showers if they manage to make it down this far at all.
Outside of these showers, temperatures are expected to rise into the mid to upper 90s for this afternoon, and this is only the beginning. We are currently under an excessive heat warning across our entire viewing area because of tomorrow's temperatures. The afternoon high is expected to be around 101 but heat index values will likely fall in between 110 to 115 degrees. These conditions are expected to last at least for the next several days, only being disrupted by showers and thunderstorms later on this weekend as another front begins to move in.