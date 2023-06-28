 Skip to main content
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THURSDAY TO 8 PM
CDT FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values between
110 to 115 degrees expected.

* WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi,
Southeast Missouri and West Tennessee.

* WHEN...From 11 AM Thursday to 8 PM CDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Clear skies and dry conditions Wednesday morning ahead of showers and high temperatures

Wednesday 5am forecast
Wednesday 5am forecast

 Conditions are calm as we head out the door early on this Wednesday morning. Temperatures are starting off in the upper 60s to lower 70s with mostly cloudy skies. This will clear out later in the morning before isolated showers and thunderstorms begin to move down from the north. A few of these could potentially become hefty at times, producing heavy rainfall and small hail, but most models project these moving in as weak showers if they manage to make it down this far at all.

Outside of these showers, temperatures are expected to rise into the mid to upper 90s for this afternoon, and this is only the beginning. We are currently under an excessive heat warning across our entire viewing area because of tomorrow's temperatures. The afternoon high is expected to be around 101 but heat index values will likely fall in between 110 to 115 degrees. These conditions are expected to last at least for the next several days, only being disrupted by showers and thunderstorms later on this weekend as another front begins to move in. 

