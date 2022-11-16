 Skip to main content
Clear skies and cooler weather for Wednesday

More sunshine for Wednesday afternoon
November 16, 2022

We will see high pressure dominate our weather forecast for the next several days. As a matter of fact all the way through Tuesday of next week. We will see mostly sunny skies for the next several days, but do not let that sunshine fool you, it is still going to be cold out there. Temperatures still only warm to the upper 40s and low 50s for the afternoon.

We will see a cold front pass through our area on Thursday evening and into our Friday morning. This passage will be on the dry side, but it will knock out temperatures down slightly into the weekend. We may see just a little bit of increase in cloud coverage due to this frontal passage. Overnight low temperatures will start in the 20s and 30s all the way into our next work week. Most of our high temperatures are only in the 40s and 50s. Both of which are well below the normal temperatures for this time of the year. Make sure to bundle up the next several days and take care of any outside pets, plants, and pipes that could freeze in this weather.

