Clear, dry weather to start a new work week

It is going to be a great day to get outside and enjoy the weather. Drier and cooler air is to be expected behind the front that brought us rain this past weekend. This will provide us a slight tease of some fall weather for the start of our work week. Temperatures will also take a slight dip resulting in high temperatures reaching the low 80s for the afternoon.
We have less humid conditions and lots of sunshine. So for any of those outdoor activities it will be a great day for that and definitely more of that fall feel. As we reach the mid to late portion of our work week, temperatures will climb back into the upper 80s low 90s. Morning time temperatures will be in the upper 50s and low 60s so make sure to get outside extra early to enjoy the cooler conditions.
Dry conditions and sunny skies will be a consistent theme for this week providing us a decent break from all the rainfall we have had over the previous days. Dry conditions even stick for our next weekend. Lots of sunshine expected with highs in the upper 80s, low 90s for both Saturday and Sunday.
