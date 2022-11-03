Clear and sunny skies today with nice warm weather

High pressure for the most part will continue to dominate our weather forecast across our area for the next several days. We will see mostly sunny skies today which is going to be nice if you are not quite ready to say goodbye to the nice warm weather just yet. We started off cool in the 50s for most. Temperatures today warm into the upper 70s and low 80s.
Tomorrow we will see the same, upper 70s and some low 80s. We will see a chance for some showers and thunderstorms at times for our upcoming weekend. This could move in as early as overnight Friday/early Saturday.
A few of the areas of rainfall may be on the heavy side at times briefly, along with a slight chance of a stronger thunderstorm or two during this time period. We will linger some low pressure in our area as we go into portions Sunday and into early portions of next week. This will linger some isolated to scattered chances of rainfall in our weather forecast during this time period.
