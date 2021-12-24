Christmas Day/Saturday will be a day to spend by pool-side

Our warmest ever December weather continues across the area. For the most part high pressure has dominated our weather across our area on this Friday, Christmas Eve. More or less, we saw variably cloudy skies due to the high-pressure dominance today across our area. We have seen some strong southerly winds on the backside of the high pressure. Some winds have gusted beyond 30 mph hour at times, especially this afternoon. We have seen some unseasonably warm temperatures today due to the southerly winds. Most of the high temperatures this afternoon reached well into the 70s, approaching some of the record highs this afternoon.
We will see repeat performances for our world of weather over the next few afternoons. There will be enough of a kick at times from bits and pieces of low pressure out there, to produce a few isolated showers at times.
For the most part, better chances for some showers and some thunderstorms will be found in our weather forecast, during middle to late portions of next week. We will see the better potential for some activity due to some fronts pushing into our area. We will see the potential at times for some heavy rainfall over portions of our area. We will see the potential for some strong to even isolated severe thunderstorms at times over portions of our area.
Temperatures will continue to stay on the unseasonably mild side. Both for the daytime high temperatures and for the overnight low temperatures. We wish everyone out there a very Merry Christmas!!
