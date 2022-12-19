Chilly weather for the work week but much colder for the holiday weekend

Heading into our work week, clouds will be prominent and keep those temperatures down in the mid 40's for afternoon highs, which is still below average for this time of year. The day will start out dry, but rain chances will pick up as we get into the evening and overnight period. Some showers are possible through the day. These showers will especially be prominent for our southern counties.
This rain is due to low pressure continuing to develop in the west. This system will move east and as it does, our rain chances will increase. The rain will clear out Tuesday afternoon and give a couple days of dry air as high pressure builds back into the area. High temperatures will stick around the upper 40s low 50s through much of the week and lows will be a little above freezing.
There is another system that will move through later on during our work week that will significantly drop temperatures. We could see high temperatures below freezing and low temperatures into the teens! It is also that time of year when we need to start paying attention to wind chill, especially as we head into Friday and the weekend. These wind chill values will make it bitterly cold outside, and may even cause our low temperatures to feel like the negatives.
Although we are still chilly early this week, enjoy the "warmer" temperatures now, but prepare your pipes and your furnaces for the freezing temperatures on the way. Your holiday weekend looks to be dry, but very chilly still due to the aforementioned system. With several days out, this forecast can alter, but there will be a cold Christmas.