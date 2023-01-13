Chilly weather continues into Saturday with the rain holding off until next week
Temperatures start Saturday in the upper 20s with wind chills in the mid-20s, so definitely cold. High temperatures on Saturday make it into the middle to upper 40s with mostly sunny skies. The wind chill will still be noticeable Saturday afternoon but only cutting off a couple of degrees.
Sunday starts in the upper 20s with high temperatures reaching the mid-50s under partly cloudy skies.
Moisture starts to return Monday with temperatures in the mid-40s and high temperatures reaching the lower 60s. Rain chances to reach their peak by late evening into pre-dawn Tuesday. It’s possible a few thunderstorms could mix in with this chance, with a couple of hail stones possible.
Tuesday starts in the upper 50s with high temperatures reaching the upper 60s.
Wednesday starts in the mid-50s with high temperatures reaching the low 70s. We anticipate thunderstorms will move in late Wednesday evening to Wednesday night. It remains possible that this chance could produce severe weather, and certainly is the more likely of the chances next week. Damaging wind and perhaps tornadoes are a possibility with this setup. Still, it's a long way out and we will need some tweaking to the forecast as we get closer.
Storms could be ongoing prior to dawn Thursday, with temperatures in the mid-50s for the morning and high temperatures reaching into the mid-60s.