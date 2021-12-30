Calm, sunny weather for most this afternoon with more rain on the way

For the afternoon the sun has come out and we are still seeing warm weather. Temperatures reach into the low and middle 70's for most folks today.
We will continue to see some bits and pieces of low pressure over the next few days continue to give our area some chances for some more of the scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms at times.
We will see a much stronger cold front move into our area on Saturday. This will bring some more of the good chances for some showers and thunderstorms into our area. We will see some more chances for some severe weather at times with this frontal passage on Saturday. We will see the potential for some severe thunderstorms at times. All modes across our area possible. Most of the activity will clear out of our area as we go into Saturday night and into our Sunday morning.
We will see Canadian high pressure move into our area. We will see some of the coldest temperatures of the season move back into our area.
