You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Calm, sunny weather for most this afternoon with more rain on the way

  • 0
Severe weather risk Saturday

December 30, 2021

For the afternoon the sun has come out and we are still seeing warm weather. Temperatures reach into the low and middle 70's for most folks today.

We will continue to see some bits and pieces of low pressure over the next few days continue to give our area some chances for some more of the scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms at times.

We will see a much stronger cold front move into our area on Saturday. This will bring some more of the good chances for some showers and thunderstorms into our area. We will see some more chances for some severe weather at times with this frontal passage on Saturday. We will see the potential for some severe thunderstorms at times. All modes across our area possible. Most of the activity will clear out of our area as we go into Saturday night and into our Sunday morning.

We will see Canadian high pressure move into our area. We will see some of the coldest temperatures of the season move back into our area.

Watch WTVA 9 News

View active weather alerts

Follow WTVA Weather on social media - Follow on Twitter | Follow on Facebook

Download the WTVA Weather app - iOS version | Android version

Sign up for WeatherCall - Open this link

List of storm shelters - Open this link

Closings - Open this link

What’s the difference between a Tornado Watch and a Tornado Warning? - Open this link

Safe and unsafe places in severe weather - Open this link

Recommended for you