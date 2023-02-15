Calm start to the day with some storms possible tonight and tomorrow

Wednesday starts off with mostly cloudy skies and a few showers. Starting off with calm and warm weather; temperatures warm to the low 70s for the afternoon. A frontal system will move into our area on Wednesday afternoon into Thursday. This could bring some stronger to severe storms later today into the early evening. Today we have that level 3 risk for the far NW locations.

We are under level 2 and 3 severe weather risks from the SPC for Thursday. Overnight and Thursday early morning could have some strong to severe storms move through. Most of the threat with those will be wind and hail. Rotation is possible with some of these as well. Then for Thursday late morning to early afternoon we could see more storms moving through. All modes of severe weather will be possible with this frontal passage.

More high pressure moves back into our weather forecast area by Friday and we will see much drier and colder weather move back into our area by that time period. Friday starts off below freezing for some and only warms up to the upper 40s. The weekend will be slightly warmer with temperatures in the mid 50s to low 60s.