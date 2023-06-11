Calm start to our Sunday ahead of severe weather risk tonight

This Sunday morning is starting off calm with conditions and temperatures in the upper 60s as the sun starts to come up. Sky conditions are partly cloudy, but dry for the start of the day. This will not be the case later on this evening though.
Isolated showers and thunderstorms will move across the area before noon as temperatures rise into the 80s. Sunshine will break through in the early afternoon warming the high temperature to around 88 degrees before a cold front moves in this evening. This will give us another chance for some severe weather. We are under a level 3 out of 5 risk for severe weather across most of the viewing area with this line of storms moving through between 5-10pm. Large hail, strong damaging winds, and locally heavy rainfall are all likely with these storms so be sure to stay weather aware this afternoon.
After that, temperatures will drop quite a bit with afternoon highs in the low 80s for the next couple of days and dry conditions until another low pressure system starts to move in mid way through next week. This break from the heat will be short lived. As the next weekend approaches, temperatures will warm back into the upper 80s to lower 90s.