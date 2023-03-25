Calm Saturday in the wake of Friday's deadly tornadoes

Last night was very eventful with multiple reports of damage from tornadoes, wind, hail, and flooding across the state. Unfortunately, thousands are left without power and more injuries and fatalities are being confirmed as reports continue to be verified throughout the morning. The good news is, severe weather is over for the foreseeable forecast. The weekend and work week ahead are expected to remain peaceful.
This Saturday is starting off with partly cloudy skies and temperatures ranging from the upper 50s to the lower 60s. We are starting off cloudy and dry as last nights storm system moves out of the area. Clouds will clear as the day goes on giving way to a warm and sunny afternoon with a high of around 77 degrees. This evening will remain clear with a low of around 51. Tomorrow will also be mostly sunny before our next chance of rain moves in early on Sunday night. After that clears up on Monday morning, we will be looking ahead to a pleasant work week with highs in the mid 70s and upper 60s and lows in the 50s and 40s. Our next rainmaker is not expected to move in until Thursday heading into Friday.