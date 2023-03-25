 Skip to main content
...The National Weather Service in Memphis TN has issued a Flood
Warning for the following rivers in Mississippi...

Town Creek at Tupelo

For the Town Creek...including Tupelo...Minor flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at weather.gov/memphis.

The next statement will be issued as conditions warrant.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING TO LATE THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Town Creek at Tupelo.

* WHEN...From this morning to late this evening.

* IMPACTS...At 21.0 feet, Overbank flooding begins near the creek.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:15 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 16.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late this morning to a crest of 21.8 feet this afternoon. It
will then fall below flood stage late this afternoon.
- Flood stage is 21.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Calm Saturday ahead after Friday night's severe weather

Last night was very eventful with multiple reports of damage from tornadoes, wind, hail, and flooding across the state. Unfortunately, thousands are left without power and more injuries and fatalities are being confirmed as reports continue to be verified throughout the morning. The good news is, severe weather is over for the foreseeable forecast. The weekend and work week ahead are expected to remain peaceful.

This Saturday is starting off with partly cloudy skies and temperatures ranging from the upper 50s to the lower 60s. We are starting off cloudy and dry as last nights storm system moves out of the area. Clouds will clear as the day goes on giving way to a warm and sunny afternoon with a high of around 77 degrees. This evening will remain clear with a low of around 51. Tomorrow will also be mostly sunny before our next chance of rain moves in early on Sunday night. After that clears up on Monday morning, we will be looking ahead to a pleasant work week with highs in the mid 70s and upper 60s and lows in the 50s and 40s. Our next rainmaker is not expected to move in until Thursday heading into Friday.

Weekend Meteorologist

Annea Scales is from New Albany, Mississippi. She's currently a student at Mississippi State University.

