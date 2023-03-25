Calm Saturday ahead after Friday night's severe weather

Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Memphis TN has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Mississippi... Town Creek at Tupelo For the Town Creek...including Tupelo...Minor flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at weather.gov/memphis. The next statement will be issued as conditions warrant. && ...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING TO LATE THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Town Creek at Tupelo. * WHEN...From this morning to late this evening. * IMPACTS...At 21.0 feet, Overbank flooding begins near the creek. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 6:15 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 16.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late this morning to a crest of 21.8 feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage late this afternoon. - Flood stage is 21.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&