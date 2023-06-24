Calm conditions for Saturday morning ahead of a muggy and stormy weekend

The weekend is starting off with dry conditions, sunny skies, and low temperatures in the 70s. These will quickly warm into the lower 90s by noon as we continue to experience warm air advection from the south. Our high for this afternoon will be around 94 degrees. Because of the humidity, heat index values will likely reach into the 100s for many today.
While hot conditions will linger into our Sunday, dry weather will not. Two rounds of showers and thunderstorms are expected to move in on Sunday, carrying with them a marginal risk for severe weather. The main threat with these storms will be strong damaging winds with hail. Despite the heavy rainfall, temperatures are still expected to warm into the mid 90s with heat index values even higher than that. Temperatures in the 90s will continue throughout the next work week with most of us remaining dry into the next weekend.