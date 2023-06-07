 Skip to main content
Calm but hazy start to our Wednesday ahead of isolated showers later

  • Updated
  • 0
Wednesday 5am forecast

Wednesday 8am forecast

Wednesday morning starts off with dry, but hazy conditions as we are still  seeing smoke from Canadian wildfires being wafted into our area. This contributes to a very vibrant sunrise, but may also irritate some with respiratory issues. The smoke will remain high in the atmosphere throughout much of the day.

Temperatures will start off in the mid to upper 60s for the first part of the day, but quickly warm up after sunrise approaching 90 by noon. Highs for this afternoon will be around 92 degrees for Northeast Mississippi today, but thankfully the heat index won't be much higher than the actual air temperatures due to how dry the air currently is.

A backdoor cold front will move through the area late this evening, slightly increasing Thursday's rain chances but decreasing temperatures for the rest of  the work week. This will leave our high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. Our biggest chance for much needed widespread showers and thunderstorms will be on Sunday.

Weekend Meteorologist

Annea Scales is from New Albany, Mississippi. She's currently a student at Mississippi State University.

