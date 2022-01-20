Bitterly cold air stays locked in place for the next few days
Bundle up for a cold stretch over the next few days as both actual temperatures and wind chill temperatures drop to significant lows.
Friday will start off in the lower 20s with wind chill temperatures likely in the single digits to low teens. Cover up exposed skin and you minimize the effects of that wind chill, but also think about protecting pets and those that live outdoors. High temperatures make it into the upper 30s by afternoon with wind chill temperatures still pushing in the 20s by then.
Saturday starts in the upper teens or low 20s, with less wind and clear skies. Cold, yes, record-setting? No. High temperatures make it into the mid-40s by afternoon and mostly sunny skies.
Sunday starts in the mid-20s with high temperatures reaching the upper 40s by the afternoon under mostly clear skies. Clouds increase a little bit by late in the day but we stay dry.
Monday starts around 30 with high temperatures making it into the mid-50s under mostly clear skies. Clouds definitely increase especially south of US 82, where limited rain chance to start increasing by late Monday afternoon/evening. Right now, I’m sitting at 20% on that ring coverage depending on its arrival time that could have to go up just a smidge.
Tuesday is our next substantial chance for rainfall, though it is solidly aimed for the southern half of the area at this point. Temperatures start in the upper 30s with highs reaching the mid to upper 40s by afternoon. Rain coverage is most likely for the southern half of the area.
Another impressive burst of cold air arrives by the middle of next week, cementing the next seven days as chilly.
Follow WTVA Weather on social media - Follow on Twitter | Follow on Facebook
Download the WTVA Weather app - iOS version | Android version
Sign up for WeatherCall - Open this link
List of storm shelters - Open this link
Closings - Open this link
What’s the difference between a Tornado Watch and a Tornado Warning? - Open this link
Safe and unsafe places in severe weather - Open this link