Bitter cold continues into our holiday weekend

Wind chill advisories and warnings continue for most of our area as we go into our Saturday. We saw the coldest air in nearly five years move into our area over the past couple days and that continues into our holiday weekend.
Saturday will start out with low temperatures in the single digits, low teens and wind chill values below zero in some areas. Temperatures will only rise into the upper 20's for us continuing this long stretch of sub-freezing temperatures. Luckily even with the bitter temperatures, sunshine will be plentiful all day making for a beautiful Christmas Eve. Plans should still be made indoors to stay away from this historic cold.
All of this is due to Canadian/Arctic high pressure continuing to move through our area. We will see this unseasonably cold air continue to be the weather rule through our holiday weekend and into early portions of next week.
By the middle sections of next week, the aforementioned high pressure area will push off to the east of our area. This will give us some southerly winds and warm our area up considerably. Do not be surprised to see high temperatures reach to unseasonably warm category of near 70 degrees for a high temperature in many areas.
We will see a frontal system move into our area by later portions of the work week. Albeit, still a little too early to venture out on a limb too far.... However, we could be seeing a good chance for some rain and thunderstorms by Thursday night and into our Friday of next week. We may even see some strong to severe thunderstorms not out of the question during that time period. However, stay tuned we will be updating this situation for later portions of next week as warranted.