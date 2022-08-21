Better chance for widespread showers and storms today into Monday morning

Although the tropics have been quiet so far this year, we have yet to reach the peak of hurricane season just yet. With that said, we are monitoring Potential Tropical Cyclone 4 that is currently positioned in the southern Gulf Coast. 4 will be making its way into southern Texas early Sunday morning. The system will not be impacting us in North East Mississippi although we will be seeing active weather for the next several days.
A cold front currently positioned in the Central United States is headed our way for later portions of our Sunday and into our early Monday morning. This will result in an increased chance for more widespread showers and thunderstorms at times. A few of the showers and thunderstorms may be on the heavy and hefty side at times. With the increased chance of rain, temperatures also take a hit with highs only reaching the mid to upper 80s. Humidity levels will be back for our Sunday afternoon with heat index values into the low to mid 90s.
All of this activity over the next several days will play just a little bit with our high and low temperatures. Most of the high temperatures will be in the 80s and at times will increase into the low 90s. Along with that, low temperatures will teeter right around 70 degrees.
Rain chances stick around for our week ahead. We will be tracking a stalling front through the week. Depending on where this front sets up, will depend on who sees the greatest amount of rainfall. Right now, that looks to be our South Western counties from the Golden Triangle region down into Attala county. This region could see 2-3 inches over the next week. Check back through the week for the latest timing and impacts.
Follow WTVA Weather on social media - Follow on Twitter | Follow on Facebook
Download the WTVA Weather app - iOS version | Android version
Sign up for WeatherCall - Open this link
List of storm shelters - Open this link
Closings - Open this link
What’s the difference between a Tornado Watch and a Tornado Warning? - Open this link
Safe and unsafe places in severe weather - Open this link